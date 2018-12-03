English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Verizon selects Samsung for first 5G smartphone

03 DEC 2018

Verizon and Samsung confirmed plans to release a commercial 5G smartphone into the US market in the first half of 2019.

The companies confirmed a proof of concept for the new device, which uses Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon Mobile Platform, would be unveiled at a Qualcomm event in Hawaii, US this week. In a statement, the companies said the device will be “one of the first commercial 5G smartphones to market”.

Confirmation of the move follows rumours in November the pair were working on an exclusive deal. The smartphone will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X50 5G NR modem and antenna modules with integrated RF transceiver, front-end and antenna elements.

Verizon said the device follows “years of collaboration” with Samsung “to deploy an end-to-end solution for commercial 5G services”.

While the Samsung unit will be Verizon’s first fully integrated 5G smartphone, the operator is also preparing to offer the Moto Z3 device, which will connect to its next generation network through a clip-on attachment dubbed the 5G Moto Mod.

It intends to switch on its commercial mobile 5G network in early 2019, having launched a fixed wireless access version in four cities in October.

Verizon’s announcement comes less than a week after domestic rival Sprint unveiled a partnership with HTC and Qualcomm covering a 5G mobile hub, which it plans to launch in the opening half of 2019.

The hub is the second 5G device announced by Sprint: in August, the operator announced it is working with LG Electronics to develop a 5G smartphone compatible with the operator’s 2.5GHz spectrum. The device is scheduled to be available in time for Sprint’s launch of 5G services in nine US cities in H1 2019.

In October AT&T revealed details of its first mobile 5G device, the Nighthawk 5G mobile hotspot, also powered by Qualcomm modems.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Display tech leak could cost Samsung $5.8B

Verizon, Samsung talk 5G phone exclusive

Vendors seek wins in shrinking tablet market
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2018 Day1 highlights

Mobile Mix: EE scores 5G winner at Wembley

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association