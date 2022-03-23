 Verizon seeking edge with latest Motorola model - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Verizon seeking edge with latest Motorola model

23 MAR 2022

Verizon laid claim to being the first operator in the US to offer Motorola Mobility’s Edge+ handset, with the device due to go on sale tomorrow (24 March).

The operator named the device the Motorola Edge+ 5G UW to indicate compatibility with its ultra-wideband service. The model runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which offers connectivity across all Verizon 5G bands including mmWave.

Verizon is offering various promotional payment plans, including a $23.61 per month over 36 months deal on models with 128GB of storage. It is also touting a buy one, get one free offer for customers switching from another operator and those adding another line to a post-paid 5G Unlimited plan.

Customers who switch or add a new line can also trade-in an existing device for a discount of up to $800, with up to $700 off for Unlimited subscribers who don’t add a line.

Motorola Mobility launched the smartphone under the name of Edge X30 in late 2021 in China, home market of parent company Lenovo.

The company last month stated unlocked versions of the Motorola Edge+ would also go on sale in Best Buy retail outlets, and online through Amazon and the vendor’s website.

MVNOs Boost Mobile and Republic Wireless have also been lined up to sell the model.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Devices

Tags

