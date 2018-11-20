Verizon, Samsung talk 5G phone exclusive

Samsung was tipped to be negotiating an exclusive distribution deal with US operator Verizon for a forthcoming 5G smartphone due out early in 2019.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported the vendor is planning to unveil a 5G phone in mid-February 2019 and is in discussions with major operators in the US and South Korea to time the device’s release date with 5G network launches. It is expected to become available in both countries sometime in the first half of the year.

Samsung’s 5G phone will be just one in a line of four new Galaxy S devices due to be launched at a dedicated event. Sources said the device will feature a 6.7-inch screen and six cameras: two up front and four on the back.

While the vendor is eyeing an exclusive deal with Verizon for the device in the US, WSJ noted details of the arrangment have yet to be settled.

Bloomberg similarly reported in October Samsung was in talks with Verizon to ensure network support for the device, as part of a bid to boost US uptake of the technology by partnering with the country’s largest operator.

It is unclear whether an exclusive distribution deal would help or hinder this goal.

Analysts recently told Mobile World Live such agreements provide vendors with marketing support and prime placement in retail outlets. However, the analysts said they believe large manufacturers which already have a strong presence in the market, including Samsung and Apple, will forego such deals for their 5G flagships because they can shift more devices when they sell through all operators rather than one.