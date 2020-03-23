 US hands Apple a pass on Watch China tariffs - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

US hands Apple a pass on Watch China tariffs

24 MAR 2020

Apple scored a victory in a long-running battle to avoid tariffs on goods imported from China, as US authorities granted an exemption for its Watch devices.

The exemption applies to finished Watch products rather than just components, and will allow Apple to duck a 7.5 per cent tariff applied to certain imports from China.

Apple originally faced a 15 per cent tariff on its smartwatches, but US President Donald Trump in January halved the rate for certain goods.

The company has long sought to sidestep trade tensions between the two countries. In December 2019, it narrowly avoided a 15 per cent tariff on its iPhone, iPad and MacBook laptops after President Trump suspended the fees following the signing of a new trade agreement with China.

In its application to exempt the Watch, Apple stated there was no comparable product available from sources within the US. It added it was unable to identify a supply source outside of China which was able to meet US demand for the product.

Requests for waivers of tariffs on imports of finished AirPods, HomePod and iMac desktop computer products, as well as component parts for its iPhone, remain under review.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Apple spotlights camera, keyboard in new iPad Pro

China smartphone market slammed by virus

Apple digs deep to settle US iPhone slowdown case
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: We’re not talking about cat videos

Mobile Mix: Rakuten rocks up in Japan

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association