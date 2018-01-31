English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

US consumers reap $2 billion from device trade-ins

31 JAN 2018

US consumers received $2.16 billion from device trade-in programmes in 2017, an increase of $55 million over returns in 2016, used device specialist Hyla Mobile announced.

Across all devices, the average trade-in value was $106, an increase of 7 per cent on 2016. The boost didn’t quite keep up with growth in the global average sales price for smartphones, which market research company GfK said rose 10 per cent year-on-year to $363 in Q4.

But Hyla Mobile said the growth in trade-in value came despite an increase in the age of used devices. The company revealed consumers held on to devices more than two and a half months longer in 2017 than in 2016, with average ownership time increasing from 867 days (2.38 years) to 945 days (2.59 years).

Apple’s iPhone lineup accounted for 90 per cent of the top five most traded devices in 2017, with the iPhone 6 responsible for 40 per cent of the figure alone.

Hyla Mobile noted the recently released iPhone X had the highest value of all iPhone trade-ins at $614.62. But the company pointed out the figure represented a 40 per cent decrease in the value of the iPhone in the two months between its November 2017 launch and the close of the year.

Hyla Mobile CEO Biju Nair said it is important for operators to keep tabs on such pricing shifts: “Operators and retailers need to be aware of the risks tied to the fluctuation in used device values – especially as it can often mean cash scrubbed from their bottom line.”

He added having real-time access to device valuation data can help operators “offer correct valuations for used devices at the point of upgrade, and can trigger these upgrades at a time when maximum value for old devices can be recovered.”

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Apple cuts iPhone X production, holds iOS updates

Apple promises power management tools in iOS update

Apple HomePod heads to stores after delay
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association