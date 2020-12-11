 US considers changes to device clearance process - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

US considers changes to device clearance process

11 DEC 2020

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) began consulting on a proposal to streamline the import and sale of RF devices to consumers, to boost access to innovative products.

It suggests allowing marketing and conditional sales of RF devices to consumers before equipment authorisation is granted, though delivery would remain contingent on certification; and to permit limited numbers of products to be imported for “activities including imaging, packaging and delivery to retail locations”.

The changes would cover a range of devices including mobile phones, laptops and Wi-Fi routers.

During a meeting yesterday (10 December), Commissioner Michael O’Rielly said the move would benefit consumers by enabling advanced ordering of innovative devices, and help manufacturers gauge interest in their products and plan marketing campaigns.

FCC rules currently only allow conditional device sales to wholesalers and retailers: imports before approval is prohibited except in a limited number of cases involving compliance testing, repair or government use.

The Consumer Technology Association pressed the FCC to modernise the regulations in June, arguing the rules hindered innovation and US leadership on 5G.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Devices

Tags

