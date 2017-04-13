Turing partners with TCL for next smartphone

Turing Robotic Industries (TRI) partnered with TCL Communications to produce what was described as “the world’s first mass-produced Liquidmorphium smartphone”, which it also said will “feature amplified intelligence, with a dedicated enhanced-concierge service”.

Called Appassionato, the device features an AI-powered assistant called “Sir Alan”, which it said provides users with “finely-tuned, relevant lifestyle and business recommendations”.

TCL also said it will use TRI’s “robust mobile defence platform” integrated with Android 7.11 and powered by a Qualcomm chip.

While TRI attracted headlines with its earlier efforts, its first Turing Phone – powered by Jolla’s Sailfish platform – was not welcomed with open arms. Syl Chao, CEO, said: “We have gathered invaluable feedback from owners of the first generation Turing Phone which motivated us to make necessary adjustments to improve our mobile service offerings.”

The TCL deal will at least give the TRI an experienced manufacturing partner, which already offers devices under its own, Alcatel and BlackBerry brands.

Nicolas Zibell, CEO of TCL, said: “TCL observed the immediate excitement and lively enthusiasm that the first generation of Turing phones brought out with consumers and we saw an opportunity for a mutually beneficial partnership.”

TRI said two versions of Appassionato will begin shipping in September 2017, with the “elite” PX8 edition costing $1,099 and the “premium” GX8 costing $1,599.