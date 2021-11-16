 Toaster specialist launches smartphone in Japan - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Toaster specialist launches smartphone in Japan

16 NOV 2021

High-end Japanese kitchenware company Balmuda launched its debut smartphone, a compact 5G handset set to be sold for JPY104,800 ($915) in its home market with various branded elements.

The device features a 4.9-inch screen and curved back designed to be palm-sized in a response to, as the company’s promotional material states, “smartphones around the world that are becoming larger”.

Balmuda Phone weighs 138 grams, runs Android 11 on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset and includes a 2500 mAh battery, 48MP single rear camera and 8MP selfie module. It is available in black or white.

The company is best known for selling $299 toasters. It stated the UI of Balmuda Phone gave a “home screen full of individuality” and drew links with its headline product, noting the camera “allows you to take delicious pictures of food”.

Balmuda is selling the smartphone SIM free directly in Japan, with SoftBank Corp the sole operator supplier. It will begin accepting orders tomorrow (17 November) with the handset expected to be delivered from 26 November.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

