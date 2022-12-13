Tim Cook visits Japan as Apple looks to diversify

Apple CEO Tim Cook (pictured, centre) highlighted the contribution of its vast network of suppliers in Japan during a visit to a semiconductor centre in Kumamoto prefecture, noting the smartphone giant hiked investments in the nation by 30 per cent since 2019, Reuters reported.

Cook reportedly noted Apple has nearly 1,000 suppliers in Japan and invested more than $100 million over the past five years.

In a tweet, Cook stated Sony is key supplier of camera sensors for iPhones and has been a partner for more than a decade.

His visit to the area, where Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is building a chip facility in partnership with Sony, comes at a time of increased trade tension with China and disruption to global supply chains.

Apple stepped up a move to transfer some production out of China and diversity its base of suppliers.

Last week, TSMC announced it was boosting its investment in the US to $40 million, with plans to build a second factory as some US companies push to sources more components locally to reduce reliance on imports.