Thai smartphone shipments tumble

Counterpoint Research figures showed the Thai smartphone market stumbled in Q2, which the company attributed to continued macroeconomic turbulence impacting the country more than its neighbours.

Shipments dropped 17 per cent year-on-year to 4.2 million units.

Senior analyst Glen Cardoza said rising inflation weakened demand for low-tier models (priced less than $250), with shipments decreasing 23 per cent. The premium segment (priced at more than $400) grew 22 per cent, with 5G models up 20 per cent.

Counterpoint Research stated it expects “an uptick in pent-up demand” in the coming months.

Online sales accounted for 22 per cent of the market, up 3 percentage points.

Samsung moved to the top position with a 20.1 per cent share despite shipments falling 16 per cent.

Oppo’s market share fell to 20 per cent after a 25 per cent drop in shipments. Vivo’s share was down 3.7 percentage points to 14.1 per cent as it shipped 35 per cent fewer units.

Xiaomi faced the biggest decline in market share, falling 7.6 points to 12.1 per cent, with shipments down 49 per cent. Realme’s share rose to 11.3 per cent, with shipments 3 per cent lower.