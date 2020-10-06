 Teracube pitches second eco-focused device - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Teracube pitches second eco-focused device

06 OCT 2020

Ethical smartphone manufacturer Teracube launched its second handset, with the US start-up highlighting the device’s replaceable battery, biodegradable case and its high proportion of recycled plastics.

The Teracube 2e comes a year after the company launched its first device following a Kickstarter fundraising campaign and, like the original, is sold on its sustainable credentials.

It is made with 25 per cent recycled plastics and comes with limited in-box extras to cut down on waste associated with ear buds, charger cables and plugs. The company claims the omission of these accessories reduced its required packaging by half.

In terms of specs, the handset uses a Mediatek Helio A25 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It comes with a 6.1-inch screen, 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera and offers 2G, 3G and 4G connectivity.

Teracube co-founder Sharad Mittal said: “Our goal is to provide consumers with sustainable options within the consumer electronics industry, which has otherwise been known for being easily disposable.”

He added with the production of its devices, they hoped: “consumers will be encouraged to hold onto their devices longer, reduce e-waste, and contribute to a more sustainable future in tech.”

Teracube 2e will be available in its home market, Canada and Europe in December with a retail price of $199. The manufacturer supplies a four year warranty, a policy designed to extend the lifespan of the device.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Tags

