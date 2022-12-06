 Teracube pitches handsets for children - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Teracube pitches handsets for children

06 DEC 2022

Sustainable device maker Teracube argued children needed greater protection when using smartphones as it pitched its new handset Thrive, a device it deemed ideal for the task.

Teracube, known for its biodegradable smartphones and ethical approaches, detailed it Thrive was designed to offer parental safeguards, with security software which prevents spam and cyberattacks.

The device runs Android OS and employs an app enabling parents to set time limits and keep tabs on their children’s online usage.

“Thrive allows parents to modify and create custom settings to meet their child’s evolving needs, making it the only phone their child will need”, Teracube founder Sharad Mittal stated.

The smartphone also comes with protection against spammers by allowing only calls and messages from approved contacts, alongside a web browser Teracube stated provides filters to block inappropriate content.

Additionally, the device boasts an octa-core processor, 6.1-inch HD+ IPS display, 64GB of storage, SD card compatibility, dual camera and a 4000mAh replaceable battery.

Thrive can be purchased in its local US market for a limited-time price of $149 when bundled with a Teracube Wireless plan, or $199 on other operators’ networks.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Teracube pitches second eco-focused device
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association