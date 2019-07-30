 Tencent, Qualcomm team on mobile gaming - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Tencent, Qualcomm team on mobile gaming

30 JUL 2019

Qualcomm delved deeper into the world of digital content, forging a deal with Chinese web giant Tencent to optimise future mobile games for Snapdragon-based devices.

A non-binding MoU between subsidiaries Qualcomm Wireless Communications Technology (China) and Tencent Games covers collaboration across devices, games content and performance optimisations. In a statement, Qualcomm said the agreement will also span Snapdragon Elite Gaming enhancements, cloud gaming, AR and VR, and 5G use cases, along with other relevant technologies.

The move comes a fortnight after Qualcomm released Snapdragon 855 Plus, offering a range of gaming-focused enhancements. Vendor Asus plans to use the chip in its latest Republic of Gamers smartphone.

Qualcomm explained the goal of its Tencent agreement is to develop “popular, high quality games that can be experienced by consumers across a variety of Snapdragon platforms and devices”. CNBC stated this would see the pair collaborate on a 5G device backed by Tencent, along with a broader focus on Android smartphones.

Frank Meng, chairman of Qualcomm China (pictured, far left) said mobile gaming is an important use case for 5G: “Faster speeds, more bandwidth and cutting-edge ultra-low latency will support real-time, multi-player and immersive gaming experience.”

Tencent SVP Steven Ma (pictured, second from right), noted the agreement extends an existing relationship with Qualcomm, adding the pair aim to use their “respective technologies and R&D expertise to further innovate the game industry” by delivering improved quality and interactive experiences.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

