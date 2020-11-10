 Telstra, Google expand Nest calling features - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Telstra, Google expand Nest calling features

10 NOV 2020

Australian operator Telstra boosted its functions on Google Nest devices, offering an inbound calling feature, a move to help customers stay connected at home.

In a statement, the company claimed it was the only operator in the country providing “this clever and new way to connect”, building upon an earlier step enabling outbound calls on Google Nest and Google Home devices.

Telstra said customers will be able to use the smart speaker to find out who is calling and set a voice command to answer a call.

The operator noted it was “the ultimate hands-free solution”, helping people “efficiently multitask as we juggle different things at home in these difficult times, whether talking to family and friends, or taking work calls”.

Users are also able to find their phone by asking Google to call their number, and they can answer calls even when their handset is switched off.

The devices which are able to use the inbound function include Google Nest Mini, Home, Home Max, Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

