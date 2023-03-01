 Tecno raves about foldable debut - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Tecno raves about foldable debut

01 MAR 2023

Challenger manufacturer Tecno unveiled its foldable Phantom V Fold priced at just over €1,000, stating it is part of an ambition to bring premium technologies to its key markets.

During a press event at MWC23 Barcelona, the company unveiled its latest offering aimed at consumers in what it describes as “frontier markets”.

While the company initially focused on Africa, it has since widened its outlook to other locations including India where the foldable will initially be sold.

Under the company’s more premium sub-brand Phantom, it claimed to have launched the world’s first “left-right foldable”, a device general manager Jack Guo (pictured) said “furthers [a] global strategy of going premium”.

He added Tecno aims to be the “world’s most admired technology brand among target consumers, bringing them the next big technologies”.

Phantom V Fold is being marketed as the company’s highest-end device to date.

It runs a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor, has dual SIM capability, a 7.85-inch screen when unfolded, triple rear lens camera with a main unit of 50MP and 5000mAh battery.

The handset will be available in India next month from around INR90,000 (€1,024) after an initial discount expires. It expects to eventually make the device available to its other markets.

Elsewhere during the brand’s MWC debut, it released the Spark 10 Pro, a smartphone aimed at young people and marketed as a “selfie phone”. Specifications include a MediaTek Helio G88 gaming processor and 32MP main camera.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

