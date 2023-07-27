 Tecno parent dances into top 5 smartphone vendor list - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Tecno parent dances into top 5 smartphone vendor list

27 JUL 2023

Emerging market-focused Transsion Group was promoted into Canalys’ list of the five leading smartphone vendors by shipments for the first time, in revised figures released by the analyst house for Q2.

Its report placed the vendor fifth with a 9 per cent global market share, shifting 22.7 million units in the quarter, up 22 per cent year-on-year.

In preliminary figures released last week, Canalys had Vivo in fifth place with an 8 per cent share and Transsion filed under “others” alongside the likes of Sony, Huawei and HMD Global.

The remainder of the top four is unchanged in the new version.

China-based Transsion owns Tecno Mobile, Infinix and iTel, brands sold in various markets around the world but focused on Africa, Latin America and parts of Asia.

The analyst house noted Transsion benefitted from “recovery opportunities in the African market and other emerging markets they recently expanded into” during Q2, noting this meant it had “leaped into the top five for the first time”.

Canalys analyst Amber Liu added Transsion had swiftly “captured the pent-up low-end demand in the Middle East and African markets where the stabilising foreign exchange also supported channel partner confidence. Additionally, its expansion in Latin America in the past few quarters has allowed the vendor to capture low-end demand in some underpenetrated markets”.

Alongside revising the identity of its fifth placed vendor, Canalys’ updated forecast provides a marginally more positive story of overall shipments, with a 10 per cent decline to 258.2 million units compared with the 11 per cent drop it reported initially.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Tecno raves about foldable debut

Smartphone player Tecno makes mobile wallet move

Tecno eyes global boost after 2020 growth
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association