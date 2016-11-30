English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
GSMA Mobility Live
M360-India 2016
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Richard Handford
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

Tecno aims to be developing market leader by 2021

30 NOV 2016
tecno

Chinese handset manufacturer Tecno Mobile aims to be the number one handset company for developing markets within the next 3-5 years.

In an interview with Mobile World Live, Stephen Ha, general manager, said he believes the company can export its successful business model, which has seen it become the top selling smartphone manufacturer in sub-Saharan African, to South Asia, the Middle East and South America.

“We want to be the leader in consumer technology across developing markets,” Ha stated. “We are already the number one in sub-Saharan Africa and we expect to take this position in North Africa, the Middle East, South Asia and South America.”

He anticipates this will be achieved within the next 3-5 years, with the immediate focus being the Middle East and remaining areas of Africa such as Egypt. This will be followed by drives into India, other areas of Asia and South America.

The company currently boasts 40 per cent of the market in its key countries. This success he attributes to technical alterations of its products in line with the requirements of specific markets, including selfie modes designed to take improved images of common skin tones in target countries.

Speaking at the launch of a marketing partnership with UK football club Manchester City, Ha stated its current core market of sub-Saharan Africa was central to driving innovation as the level of competition is so high.

Despite the number of companies targeting the market, he added that many simply don’t take into account the specific needs of each area and simply release the same devices that are available elsewhere. This, he states, is one of Tecno’s key differentiators.

“We think global but look local,” he added. “We look at the exact requirement of each market and develop the products they need, which is why we have been so successful. This strategy will now be taken into new markets and we will become the number one in all developing markets.”

The Chinese handset manufacturer primarily targeted Africa during its first ten years of operation and, prior to this year, had focused efforts on countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Kenya, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

  • Scarycuteface

    Nothing is impossible. They are on the path already and it might not be long before Tecno becomes the leading brand in developing mobile phone markets

  • Olusegunade

    Good projection by Tecno mobile. They have come a long way in their 10 years of operations and I’m sure they still have a long way to go.

  • Ademola A.A.

    What a statement of intent. This shows they are actually bigger than what we think they are. Nice one

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

boom3

Feature: 2016 in review

glenn

Interview: AT&T’s Glenn Lurie

mb-stadium2

Feature: GSMA Mobility Live Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2016 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association