Tech giants probed over touchscreen patents - Mobile World Live

The US International Trade Commission (USITC) launched an investigation into device manufacturers, including Amazon, Apple and Samsung Electronics, over potential infringement of touchscreen-related patents.

In a statement, the agency said its probe was initiated after receiving a complaint by Republic of Ireland-based company Neodron in February, accusing several device makers of patent violation and calling on the USITC to issue a limited exclusion order, along with cease and desist orders.

The Commission’s notice of investigation explained the probe covered “touch-controlled” smartphones, tablets, notebook and latptop PCs “and components thereof”.

Amazon, Apple, ASUS, LG Electronics, Microsoft, Motorola Mobility, Samsung and Sony will all be included in the USITC’s investigation.

The trade body outlined it had not yet made a decision on the merits of the case and it will schedule an evidentiary hearing at a later date.

It also said it will set a target date for the probe completion within 45 days after its start.

Engadget stated Neodron, found in 2018, was known for initiating legal actions against technology companies for patent infringement.