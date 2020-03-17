 Tech giants probed over touchscreen patents - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Tech giants probed over touchscreen patents

17 MAR 2020
Smartphone

The US International Trade Commission (USITC) launched an investigation into device manufacturers, including Amazon, Apple and Samsung Electronics, over potential infringement of touchscreen-related patents.

In a statement, the agency said its probe was initiated after receiving a complaint by Republic of Ireland-based company Neodron in February, accusing several device makers of patent violation and calling on the USITC to issue a limited exclusion order, along with cease and desist orders.

The Commission’s notice of investigation explained the probe covered “touch-controlled” smartphones, tablets, notebook and latptop PCs “and components thereof”.

Amazon, Apple, ASUS, LG Electronics, Microsoft, Motorola Mobility, Samsung and Sony will all be included in the USITC’s investigation.

The trade body outlined it had not yet made a decision on the merits of the case and it will schedule an evidentiary hearing at a later date.

It also said it will set a target date for the probe completion within 45 days after its start.

Engadget stated Neodron, found in 2018, was known for initiating legal actions against technology companies for patent infringement.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Philips takes aim at Fitbit, Garmin in US patent fight

LG sues TCL over LTE patents

Apple skirts Qualcomm patent in US complaint
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We’re not talking about cat videos

Mobile Mix: Rakuten rocks up in Japan

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrap-up show

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association