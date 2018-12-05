English
TCL reveals budget Alcatel smartphone for US

05 DEC 2018

TCL Communication unveiled a new low-tier device for the US market, the Alcatel 1X Evolve, which will be available exclusively on T-Mobile US’ sub-brand Metro.

In a statement, TCL said the Alcatel 1X Evolve will be on sale in the US from 10 December, as the company pushed the device’s high specs and low price point.

However, the company did not provide details on price in its official release statement. More details are expected to be revealed in the run up to launch.

Specifications
Alcatel 1X Evolve sports an 18:9 full view display, a 5.34-inch screen, along with an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing option. It is is powered by the Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and features 600MHz support for “expanded LTE coverage”.

In terms of design, TCL said Alcatel 1X Evolve has been built with 2D Dragontrail Glass and “soft suede fit”, while hailing it as “all the smartphone you need without having to spend more”.

Software features include a photo editing tool called Social Mode, which allows users to edit images with filters, as well as Social Square, enabling users to review an image recently taken on one half of the screen, while the camera remains active on the other half.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit Majithia

