TCL refreshes line up with slew of smartphones - Mobile World Live

LIVE FROM IFA 2019, BERLIN: TCL Communication launched a number of devices, including two new Alcatel handsets, a wearable targeted at senior citizens and a mid-tier own-brand smartphone marketed on its enhanced display.

Its highest-end unveiling was the TCL Plex, a smartphone the company said takes advantage of its experience in producing displays for other devices, such as its successful television unit.

The device includes colour enhancement settings the manufacturer said delivers sharper images both from the camera and on media being consumed on the handset.

Technical features include a 6.53-inch screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and triple camera set-up on the back of the device.

Peter Lee, GM for global sales and marketing, said the new own-brand smartphone was “the first of a new range of devices we will be releasing from next year, including our 5G products and devices with foldable displays”.

TCL Plex will retail at €329, with availability in selected European markets in Obsidian Black and Opal White scheduled for Q4.

Alcatel

Through the Alcatel brand, it launched two smartphones, a tablet and LTE home hub device.

Both Alcatel handsets are aimed at the value sector of the market with the Alcatel 1V priced at €79 and the Alcatel 3X at €149.

The latter features a 6.5-inch display, quad-core processor and triple rear camera. The former is TCL’s new entry-level smartphone, though full specifications were not disclosed.

Also unveiled was the seventh version of its Alcatel Smart Tab, with prices starting at €79, and the LTE home hub costing €129.

Family time

During the event it also took the wraps off the TCL Movetime Family Watch MT40S Senior, a 4G-enabled smartwatch aimed at the elderly.

It includes the standard set of smartwatch functions, but adds specific safety features including the ability to place SOS calls to family or friends, along with a geolocation tracker allowing contacts to identify the location of the watch should the wearer become lost or confused.

The watch will be sold at around €129.