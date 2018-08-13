English
HomeDevicesNews

TCL quietly expands Alcatel smartphone portfolio

13 AUG 2018

TCL Communication marched on with the rollout of its revamped budget smartphone line, launching a previously unannounced Alcatel model for T-Mobile US’ prepaid brand MetroPCS.

The Alcatel 7 is the latest in a roster of newly released devices this year, which also includes phones in its 1, 3 and 5 series.

Like its predecessors, the Alcatel 7 aims to put premium features in an affordable package: it sports a 6-inch screen with an 18:9 ratio; dual 12MP and 2MP rear cameras; an 8MP front camera; face unlock technology; and a fingerprint sensor.

Interior specifications including a MediaTek Helio P23 (MT6763T) octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage are less impressive, but the device does include the same 4000mAh battery capacity found in Samsung’s new Note 9 flagship.

Also of note is the phone’s compatibility with the 600MHz band, meaning users will benefit from T-Mobile’s low-band network build out.

TCL Communication said the device will retail for $179.99, but be available for $130 to users switching to Metro PCS.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

