English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

TCL plans Palm smartphone revival in 2018

29 MAR 2018

After reviving BlackBerry smartphones, TCL Communication may be launching a Palm device later this year, Android Police reported, having acquired the rights to the brand in 2015.

In August 2017 the company confirmed it would launch Palm smartphones in 2018. Now it appears one such device, running on Android, is set to hit the market in the US in the second half of the year.

Palm, which initially produced PDAs, was one of the first companies to offer smartphones in the form of its Treo line. It was acquired by HP for $1.2 billion in 2010.

However, HP was unable to make a success of the business, and sold Palm’s influential webOS operating system to LG Electronics early in 2013.

TCL acquired the rights to use the Palm brand and said it planned to create a new Palm company based in Silicon Valley. Adding that it would like input from Palm’s fanbase, TCL said it could be “the largest scale crowd-sourced project ever seen in the industry”.

This is not the first time TCL has tried to revive a failed brand. It bought the rights to sell devices under the BlackBerry brand in 2016 and launched its first branded model, the KeyOne, in early 2017.

In addition to unveiling KeyOne Black Edition during the IFA2017 event in Berlin in September 2017, TCL also showcased the BlackBerry Motion smartphone at the Gitex event in Dubai and, earlier this year at CES, detailed plans to launch at least two new BlackBerry smartphones during 2018.

It also revealed its total smartphone shipments fell by almost 25 million year-on-year in 2017 to 43.9 million units, but provided no explanation for the decline.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

BlackBerry 10 US lawsuit revived

TCL wants to push BlackBerry beyond enterprise

BlackBerry details BB10, Priv support plans
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association