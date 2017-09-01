TCL confirms BlackBerry KeyOne upgrade

LIVE FROM IFA2017, BERLIN: TCL confirmed the release of an updated version of its BlackBerry KeyOne smartphone, KeyOne Black Edition, which it said is a response to “BlackBerry smartphone fans who have asked for additional styling and performance options”.

As the name suggests, the device comes with a matt black finish added to its aluminium frame. It gains a bump in RAM (from 3GB to 4GB) and storage (from 32GB to 64GB).

In a statement, Alain Lejeune, global general manager for TCL’s BlackBerry Mobile activities, said KeyOne “far exceeded our expectations”, with the device already available in more than 30 countries around the world and more coming in the near future.

He also said the device laid the groundwork for “another addition to our lineup later this year”.

The Black Edition had already been seen in India. It will now make it to new markets from Q3, starting with UK (priced at £549, compared with £499 for the standard device).