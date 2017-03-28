English
HomeDevicesNews

BlackBerry licensee TCL on the acquisition trail

28 MAR 2017

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: TCL Communication is on the lookout for further brand acquisitions following the launch of its first BlackBerry handset, CEO Nicolas Zibell (pictured) told Mobile World Live.

Although he would not be drawn on potential targets, he said the company was working on some “very interesting” device deals to add to its multi-brand portfolio.

The company currently operates three handset brands, Alcatel, BlackBerry and TCL – with the final brand focused on the Chinese market. At Mobile World Congress the company launched the BlackBerry KeyOne, which is aimed at the high end, and a number of Alcatel-branded handsets at a lower price-point.

Zibell said by having brands aimed at completely separate segments, the company would be able to widen its base.

“We see absolutely no overlap between the two brands [BlackBerry and Alcatel],” he said. “One is more into the consumer play – getting the value and technologies at the most affordable price. On the other side we have the BlackBerry, which is more the premium customer, more the professional customer and that’s very, very different. There is absolutely no overlap.

“For us, as a company, it enables us to address two different segments and that’s very very interesting as we’re adding up the clientele from both segments.”

The company plans to launch further BlackBerry handsets later this year.

To watch the full interview, click here.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

