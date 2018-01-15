English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Tag Heuer unveils latest smartwatch

15 JAN 2018

Watchmaker Tag Heuer added another smartwatch to its line, with a smaller body than its existing device.

Connected Modular 41 has a diameter of 41mm, which the company said is “now suited to the smallest wrists”. It follows Connected Modular 45, unveiled in 2017, which is 45mm in diameter.

The watch is “still developed in collaboration with Intel and Google”, despite reports of Intel’s reduced commitment to the wearables space. It is said to feature “a number of improvements made to the 45mm version”, with an AMOLED 390×390 screen offering 326ppi resolution and improved brightness – up to 350 nits. Storage capacity is increased to 8GB (from 4GB) and RAM to 1GB (from 512MB), making it “extremely smooth under any usage conditions”.

Connected Modular 41 also brings in a lower price point for a Tag Heuer smart watch: £1,000, compared with £1,200 for the 45mm version.

Also showcased at the vendor’s Geneva Days 2018 event was Connected Modular 45 Full Diamond. The 45mm case is 18-karat polished white gold, and 589VVS baguette size diamonds are across the bezel, lugs and bracelet.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Apple tipped to turn to Intel for 5G iPhone

Intel shuts Recon smart glasses unit – report

Intel tight-lipped on wearables exit claims
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association