Tag Heuer unveils latest smartwatch

Watchmaker Tag Heuer added another smartwatch to its line, with a smaller body than its existing device.

Connected Modular 41 has a diameter of 41mm, which the company said is “now suited to the smallest wrists”. It follows Connected Modular 45, unveiled in 2017, which is 45mm in diameter.

The watch is “still developed in collaboration with Intel and Google”, despite reports of Intel’s reduced commitment to the wearables space. It is said to feature “a number of improvements made to the 45mm version”, with an AMOLED 390×390 screen offering 326ppi resolution and improved brightness – up to 350 nits. Storage capacity is increased to 8GB (from 4GB) and RAM to 1GB (from 512MB), making it “extremely smooth under any usage conditions”.

Connected Modular 41 also brings in a lower price point for a Tag Heuer smart watch: £1,000, compared with £1,200 for the 45mm version.

Also showcased at the vendor’s Geneva Days 2018 event was Connected Modular 45 Full Diamond. The 45mm case is 18-karat polished white gold, and 589VVS baguette size diamonds are across the bezel, lugs and bracelet.