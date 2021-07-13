TAG Heuer does super deal with Italian plumber

Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer prepared to open the taps on a limited edition Super Mario-branded version of its Connected smartwatch, pitching the plucky character as a motivator for achieving daily fitness goals.

TAG Heuer is preparing to put 2,000 Super Mario units on sale from 15 July, offering a range of branded features designed to promote physical activity through so-called gamification rewards.

Different animations are unlocked as wearers achieve various intervals on their way to meeting daily step count targets, for example. TAG Heuer explained the concept is well known by gamers and “consists of hiding features and surprises as a bonus in video games”.

Other fitness features come from the existing TAG Heuer Sport app, which tracks various activities, along with a new wellness function employing biometric data to provide feedback on daily activities.

The special edition also features Super Mario branding on the bezel, buttons and logo, with a pair of changeable straps and a dedicated engraving on the back of the watch.

TAG Heuer’s Connected smartwatch runs Google’s WearOS and features a 430mAh battery, heart rate monitor, compass, accelerometer and GPS.

GSMArena reported the Super Mario model is priced $2,150 excluding tax, compared with the $1,800 starting cost for standard versions of the smartwatch.