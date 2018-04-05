English
HomeDevicesNews

Taboola, ZTE partner for personalised content

05 APR 2018

Content discovery platform company Taboola partnered with ZTE to offer a personalised service for ZTE smartphones, in a move which is said to create a new revenue stream for the vendor and open a new audience for publishers.

Taboola said its technology “acts as a search engine in reverse”, using personalisation technology to match users with content they may be interested in, “now on mobile devices”.

The partnership is said to mark the first time the Chinese handset maker is using personalised content to “drive engagement and revenue”.

Taboola partners with a number of publishers to serve content to “over one billion unique users every month”, through a number of website and mobile operator channels.

A ZTE representative cited by Taboola said: “We create our devices to enable rich experiences that will engage users. From the moment a user wakes their phone, they are looking to engage with something and we want that experience to be personalised and tailored for each user wherever they may be in their day.”

