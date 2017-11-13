English
HomeDevicesNews

T-Mobile expands its REVVL smartphone lineup

13 NOV 2017

US operator T-Mobile has expanded its self-branded REVVL smartphone lineup to include a new device: the REVVL Plus.

The phone is the second to be launched as part of T-Mobile’s white-label line, and comes just in time to offer a budget-friendly option in a holiday season that will be stacked with flagship devices nearing $1,000.

A T-Mobile representative said the original REVVL phone, which was released in August, sold nearly three times more than expected. In the upcoming holiday quarter, the operator anticipates the REVVL Plus will be “a very attractive option for T-Mobile customers looking for a smartphone with great features available at a very competitive price point”.

The new REVVL Plus includes a number of higher-end specs, including a 6-inch HD screen, dual rear-facing 13MP and 5MP cameras and a fingerprint scanner. However, the price tag of the device comes in at $200 retail, or $8 down and $8 per month on T-Mobile’s equipment instalment plan.

When T-Mobile launched the original T-Mobile REVVL device, COO Mike Sievert said cost was a driving factor in development of the device.

“Not everyone walks into a T-Mobile store and wants the latest flagship,” Sievert wrote in a blog post. “In a world where new phone prices go up year after year, many of our customers are looking for ways to keep up with the Joneses – in terms of features – without needing to keep up with the Kardashians – in terms of how much they spend.”

T-Mobile didn’t specify which company produces the REVVL – citing only work with unnamed “partners” – but Digital Trends and PhoneScoop have pegged the REVVL as a variant of Alcatel’s A30 smartphone.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

