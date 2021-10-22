T-Mobile dangles smartphone promo to lure users

T-Mobile US unleashed the market’s latest smartphone promotion, targeting AT&T and Verizon which each recorded subscriber growth and low churn rates in Q3.

In a statement, T-Mobile explained it is offering customers which switch virtual prepaid debit cards to clear existing balances owed on their smartphones. Its promotion covers iPhones, Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel devices, though excludes the most recent models from each company.

Families or companies can port up to five phones at a time.

AT&T yesterday (21 October) revealed post-paid net additions of 928,000 phone users, while Verizon previously reported 429,000.

T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T each moved swiftly to outline Google Pixel deals after the latest models launched earlier this week.