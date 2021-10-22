 T-Mobile dangles smartphone promo to lure users - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
Global MBB Forum 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

T-Mobile dangles smartphone promo to lure users

22 OCT 2021

T-Mobile US unleashed the market’s latest smartphone promotion, targeting AT&T and Verizon which each recorded subscriber growth and low churn rates in Q3.

In a statement, T-Mobile explained it is offering customers which switch virtual prepaid debit cards to clear existing balances owed on their smartphones. Its promotion covers iPhones, Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel devices, though excludes the most recent models from each company.

Families or companies can port up to five phones at a time.

AT&T yesterday (21 October) revealed post-paid net additions of 928,000 phone users, while Verizon previously reported 429,000.

T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T each moved swiftly to outline Google Pixel deals after the latest models launched earlier this week.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Verizon recalls hotspots following fire probe

Verizon embraces eSIM for Visible sub-brand

AT&T calls in smart speaker
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: MBBF hits the ME

Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association