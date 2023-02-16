Subdued demand hits Indonesia smartphone market

An International Data Corporation (IDC) report showed Indonesia’s smartphone market fell for the first time during 2022, wiping out growth from the preceding three years.

The study found the smartphone market closed 2022 with a 14.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in shipments to 35 million units, citing supply chain issues in H1 and declining customer buying power later in the year.

In Q4 shipments fell 17.6 per cent YoY to 8.5 million units, though this was an improvement on figures recorded for Q3. IDC noted sequential quarterly growth was prompted by product launches and marketing efforts, despite subdued consumer demand.

Despite financial headwinds, IDC revealed the more premium segment demonstrated better performance in 2022. Apple and Samsung led this part of the market, which booked a 36.9 per cent growth.

However, the analyst company noted affordable handsets still dominated in Indonesia, with smartphones priced below $200 making-up around 74 per cent of the market.

Looking to this year, IDC Indonesia associate market analyst Vanessa Aurelia said the company expected 2023 to be flat, adding “the lower-end segment is likely to be soft due to increased spending in other areas.”

“On the flip side, premium segments are expected to be more resilient as consumers aim for better specs and durability while vendors are also expanding their higher priced portfolios,” she added.