Sprint poised for launch of Samsung 5G device - Mobile World Live

Sprint became the latest US operator to announce plans to release a Samsung 5G handset in 2019, with the device set to line-up alongside two others the operator has already announced.

In a statement, Sprint said the handset would be available in mid-2019. Previously it confirmed it was working on a 5G smartphone with LG and a mobile hub with HTC.

The Samsung device will be compatible with Sprint’s 5G and 4G networks, primarily supporting its 2.5GHz spectrum, with additional bands available for roaming. Few other details were available.

Similar announcements were made by both AT&T and Verizon last month. At the time both operators said their Samsung 5G devices would be available in the first half of 2019.

In a blog published in late December, T-Mobile US CTO Neville Ray played down the hype around the AT&T and Verizon Samsung handsets. He slammed the two for “hyperventilating” about the 5G phone despite all four of the country’s operators working on the same device and planning to support it.

Pressing-on

The progress of Sprint’s proposed merger with rival T-Mobile does not appear to be blunting its efforts to position the brand for the 5G era.

In addition to regular comments on the progress of device development, Sprint is preparing to launch its mobile 5G network in nine cities around the US in the first half of this year.

At CES this week, Sprint also unveiled its Trebl with Magic Box smart home small cell solution, which can be used to boost LTE signals and as a smart speaker.