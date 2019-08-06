 Sprint expands OnePlus US operator options - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Sprint expands OnePlus US operator options

06 AUG 2019

OnePlus continued to make inroads in the US, as Sprint became the second operator in the country to partner with the Chinese smartphone vendor with plans to deploy a 5G device.

The operator provided few details about the forthcoming phone, noting specifications, pricing and release timing will be announced “soon”. However, it said the device will be its first OnePlus phone and the fourth member of its 5G range, alongside devices from Samsung, LG and HTC.

In May, OnePlus launched a 5G variant of its OnePlus 7 phone for EE’s network in the UK. A Sprint representative declined to comment on whether the forthcoming device will be a version of the same.

OnePlus CMO Kyle Kiang in a statement called the alliance with Sprint a “tremendous opportunity”. The vendor previously struggled to gain ground in the country, but in October 2018 scored a much-needed distribution agreement with T-Mobile US for its OnePlus 6T smartphone.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

OnePlus sets 5G smartphone download pace

OnePlus unveils OnePlus 7 line

OnePlus teases latest flagship features
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Waves in Washington

Mobile Mix: Kickin’ it in Kigali

Mobile Mix: Security, secrecy and ZTE

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association