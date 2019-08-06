Sprint expands OnePlus US operator options - Mobile World Live

OnePlus continued to make inroads in the US, as Sprint became the second operator in the country to partner with the Chinese smartphone vendor with plans to deploy a 5G device.

The operator provided few details about the forthcoming phone, noting specifications, pricing and release timing will be announced “soon”. However, it said the device will be its first OnePlus phone and the fourth member of its 5G range, alongside devices from Samsung, LG and HTC.

In May, OnePlus launched a 5G variant of its OnePlus 7 phone for EE’s network in the UK. A Sprint representative declined to comment on whether the forthcoming device will be a version of the same.

OnePlus CMO Kyle Kiang in a statement called the alliance with Sprint a “tremendous opportunity”. The vendor previously struggled to gain ground in the country, but in October 2018 scored a much-needed distribution agreement with T-Mobile US for its OnePlus 6T smartphone.