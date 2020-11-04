Spotify introduces direct streaming for Apple Watch - Mobile World Live

Audio streaming company Spotify reportedly added a feature allowing its service to be accessed directly on Apple Watch devices, removing the need for using an iPhone to control listening activities.

9to5Mac reported the new option was rolled out as a server-side update to a wide number of users yesterday (3 November), after the company tested the function in September.

The feature will allow users to stream content via the Spotify app on Apple Watch over mobile data or WiFi without having to use their iPhone to navigate through the service.

Another setting now allows users to access their most recently played content, but there was no search option to discover specific songs, albums and podcasts, the media outlet noted. It added users could instead use Siri digital assistant to find concrete content.

TechCrunch stated the feature was being deployed globally, with availability on Apple Watch Series 3 or later models running watchOS 6 or above.

Rival music and podcast streaming service Pandora has introduced a standalone option to play content on Apple Watch in February, the report claimed.