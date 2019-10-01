 Sony's Xperia likely to feature next Snapdragon - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Sony’s Xperia likely to feature next Snapdragon

01 OCT 2019

Sony is reportedly testing the next-generation Snapdragon 865 chipset on its upcoming Xperia devices, as the company looks to ramp up processing power.

According to a report by Japanese media outlet Androplus, the company has conducted tests using the upcoming version of Snapdragon in its flagship Xperia 1.

There are therefore indications that its next smartphone could be powered by Snapdragon 865, which is yet to feature on a device.

While Sony is in line to feature the processor, it is likely that the chipset will first be seen in the Samsung Galaxy S11, as the South Korean vendor had a hand in developing it.

The processor is expected to come with high processing speeds and native 5G support. The next-generation of Snapdragon will also rival Apple’s A13 processor featured Apple’s iPhone 11 line, which has 20 per cent faster CPU and GPU performance than the A12.

Sony is expected to unveil its new Xperia range in early 2020.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Societies, Scotland and San Diego

Feature video: Mobile 360 Digital Societies highlights

Mobile Mix: Huawei loses a Mate in Google

