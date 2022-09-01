Sony unveils latest compact Xperia

Sony followed-up its flagship launch earlier this year with a compact offering, the Xperia 5 IV, promoting the €1,049 handset on features honed for creating and viewing content.

As with its other recent global devices, the electronics giant noted iterations of technology used in its other high-end products including cameras, TVs and audio systems.

The device also contains several technologies present in its latest flagship device including object tracking for the camera and a slow record feature for video, which it claims allows users to “cinematise” their lives.

Alongside software for improved recorded video, Xperia 5 IV includes features designed for creators of live-streamed content including compatibility with a Vlog Monitor device, which it also sells.

The smartphone comes with the brand’s Bravia Core app built-in which streams films from Sony’s entertainment arm and offers related exclusive footage.

Xperia 5 IV has a 6.1-inch display, triple 12MP rear camera set-up, with another 12MP camera on the front. It runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, has a 5,000mAh battery and includes fast charging support.

The device will be available in green, black or white and will be released in selected markets later this month for around €1,049.