Sony targets visual media boost with Xperia PRO-I

Sony unveiled its latest 5G-capable smartphone from the Xperia series, with a focus on what it dubbed professional imaging quality in an 8.9mm form-factor.

The Sony Xperia PRO-I features a 1-inch imaging sensor with phase detection autofocus, which the company claimed delivered improved low-light performance, high dynamic range and various depth of field options.

Sony explained in a statement the handset also comes with an advanced processor for delivering “unprecedented speed and improved image quality” and is boosted by its mirrorless Alpha brand cameras.

The Xperia PRO-I comes with three lenses with Zeiss anti-reflective coating, reducing peripheral image distortion and increasing the contrast.

Sony pitched the smartphone as the world’s first enabling 4K video at 120fps. It also offers editing and sharing functions.

Yang Cheng, VP of imaging solutions at Sony Electronics, stated the company aimed to “completely redefine the standards of imaging performance across our entire product line-up”.

Other features of the device include a 6.5-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a tool offering assist function and touch response tailored for gaming.

It runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset and is powered by a 4500mAh battery. It also comes with 12GB of memory with 512GB of storage.

Sony Xperia PRO-I will be available in various markets in early December, priced €1,799. The vendor also plans to release a companion Vlog Monitor accessory, priced €199.