 Sony smartphone demand continues to slide - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Sony smartphone demand continues to slide

13 MAY 2020

Sony’s ongoing woes in mobile intensified, with the segment recording a sharp dip in quarterly revenue, attributed to Covid-19 (coronavirus) supply and production issues, and a related drop in demand.

In its fiscal Q4 earnings statement (covering the quarter to end-March) Sony said revenue from Mobile Communications fell to JPY70.4 billion ($658.3 million) from JPY107.1 billion in the comparable period of 2019, as demand for smartphones wavered, foreign exchange rates and the pandemic took their toll.

The company’s Electronics Products and Solutions division, which houses the mobile unit, also felt the heat, with revenue dropping to JPY357 billion from JPY478 billion.

As with previous quarters, the bright spot came from its wider mobile-related business, through imaging and sensing solutions. The unit, which supplies parts for cameras in a number of the world’s popular smartphones, posted a revenue rise to JPY210.7 billion from JPY169.6 billion.

At group level, Sony posted revenue of JPY1.7 trillion, an 18 per cent decline, while net income fell 86 per cent to JPY13 billion.

The company said, in a favourable situation, it expects its business to return to normal in the October quarter, but it will feel the peak of Covid-19 in the current period.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

5 min highlights: Sony Xperia 1 II launch event

Sony Xperia likely to feature next Snapdragon

Sony unveils compact Xperia, eyes gamers
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association