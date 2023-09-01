Sony shoots for snappers with latest Xperia

Sony added a fresh smartphone to its range, promoting the Xperia 5 V on the inclusion of the same camera sensor used in its flagship and the ability to quickly edit video content for social media.

The Xperia 5 V is the follow-up to the Xperia 5 IV, though the new device comes in €50 cheaper at European launch than its predecessor, at €999.

Sony noted the new addition uses its Exmor T for mobile camera sensor, which provides advanced image rendering using AI and a range of pre-set colour systems.

It claims the system allows a user to create portraits “closer to the standards of interchangeable lens cameras”.

The device comes with the company’s video creator software, which can automatically edit footage. Sony asserted this means “even people who have no video editing experience can easily create original clips worthy of sharing on social media”.

Sony also touted improvements to the device’s battery life over its predecessor, along with an upgraded speaker and gaming features.

The Xperia 5 V runs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and features a 5000mAh battery, 6.1-inch screen and dual rear camera set-up with a 52MP main unit.

Sony is promoting the device as offering a “compact” size, measuring 154x68x8.6mm. Its flagship Xperia 1 V measures 165x71x8.3mm.

The device is scheduled to go on sale later this month.