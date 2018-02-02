English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Sony mobile struggles continue; CFO to become CEO

02 FEB 2018

Sony trimmed the sales forecast for its mobile business following a weak fiscal Q3, as it also announced changes in its top management.

For its fiscal year to 31 March, it is now forecasting sales of JPY740 billion ($6.7 billion) in the Mobile Communications segment, a JPY40 billion (5.1 per cent) downward revision from the guidance given in October 2017. It expects to meet its operating income guidance of JPY5 billion, as decreased sales are offset by reduced operating costs.

Its smartphone shipment forecast of 14 million is reduced from 15.5 million and would mark a reduction from 14.6 million in fiscal 2016.

In fiscal Q3 2017 (to 31 December), sales of JPY217.5 billion were down from JPY248.6 billion in the prior-year period due to a decrease in unit sales (although there was a positive foreign exchange impact).

Smartphone shipments of 4 million units were down from 5.1 million.

Operating income of JPY15.8 billion was down from JPY21.2 billion, having been impacted by the decreased sales, increased component prices and negative foreign exchange impact. Sony did note a reduction in operating costs and a reversal of a patent royalty accrual.

Management change
Sony’s group CEO, Kazuo Hirai, is set to become the company’s chairman, with Kenichiro Yoshida, its current CFO, stepping up to the top job.

Hiroki Totoki, the current head of Sony’s mobile unit, is set to become group CFO. Shigeki Ishizuka is taking on the role of officer in charge of the Mobile Communications unit.

“My successor, Kenichiro Yoshida, has supported me closely since returning to Sony in December 2013, contributing extensively beyond his remit as CFO and acting as valuable confidant and business partner, as we took on the challenge of transforming Sony together. Yoshida combines a deeply strategic mindset with a relentless determination to achieve defined targets, and the ability to take a global viewpoint,” Hirai said.

It was mooted Hirai had become tired by the travel schedule during his time at the helm, as he worked to improve the company’s performance.

Group performance
On a group level, Sony reported a fiscal Q3 profit of JPY295.9 billion, up from JPY19.6 billion, on revenue of JPY2.7 trillion, up from JPY2.4 trillion.

Sales were boosted by foreign exchange gains, as well as “significant” increases in Game & Network Services, Home Entertainment & Sound and Financial Services segment sales.

Its income was boosted by the removal of an impairment charge in the Pictures business which was present in the comparable period, when earnings were also subject to the impact of a 2016 earthquake. There was also improved profitability in a number of units, including Semiconductors.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Lenovo mobile struggles continue

VR headset shipments top 1M

Sony smartphones slip, semiconductors swell
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association