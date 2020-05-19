 Sony, Microsoft unveil latest joint AI play - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Sony, Microsoft unveil latest joint AI play

19 MAY 2020

Sony’s semiconductor division and Microsoft announced a collaboration to develop AI video analytics systems for enterprise and industrial use, a year after the two inked a gaming-focused partnership.

In a statement, the companies explained they plan to combine Sony Semiconductor Solutions’ image and sensing chips with Microsoft’s cloud and AI platform to produce advanced video analytics systems.

The companies plan to embed Microsoft Azure AI capabilities into Sony’s recently launched IMX500 vision sensor, designed for use with enterprise smart camera systems. An app providing Azure IoT software will be designed to work alongside the chip to provide analytics.

“This integration will result in smarter, more advanced cameras for use in enterprise scenarios as well as a more efficient allocation of resources between the edge and the cloud to drive cost and power consumption efficiencies,” the companies added.

In addition to product developments, Microsoft and Sony will also work with other partners on video analytics research at Microsoft’s AI and IoT innovation labs.

The latest collaboration adds to a cloud gaming and AI partnership designed to support their respective content streaming and gaming plays.

At the time the two said they also planned to explore the possibility of working together on intelligent imaging solutions, leading to the latest announcement.

Chris Donkin

