 Sony laments stagnant Chinese smartphone market - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Sony laments stagnant Chinese smartphone market

04 AUG 2021

Sony offered a cautious assessment of its business supplying sensors for third-party smartphones in its fiscal Q1 results report, noting a lack of momentum in the Chinese market.

In its overview of the smartphone market and performance of its mobile sensor business, the consumer tech heavyweight said it was concerned about the sector in China following well-documented issues of a major local vendor.

Although not naming the troubled company in question, Sony added in its assessment the high-end smartphone market in China was being hampered due to “no big hit products like those that had been sold in 2019 and 2020” from the vendor.

Sony, however, said it had managed to offset its own year-on-year decrease in shipments to the company and had increased segment revenue compared with fiscal Q1 2020. This was due to an increase of sales to other vendors and supply of similar components to digital camera companies.

Its Imaging and Sensing Solutions Segment recorded revenue of JPY218 billion ($2 billion) compared with JPY206 billion in Q1 2020.

Xperia
In its financial statements and associated results call Sony made little comment on its own smartphone business, which is set to release its latest batch of handsets later in the current quarter.

In its fiscal Q1 (the quarter to end-June) Sony’s Mobile Communications business shifted units worth JPY81.4 billion compared with JPY94.2 billion in the equivalent quarter of 2020. The division bundles in its Xperia smartphone sales with “internet-related service businesses”. It was the only one of its consumer hardware-centric units to report a year-on-year decline.

Across the whole of Sony’s varied business net profit increased 9 per cent to JPY212 billion on revenue of JPY2.3 trillion, up 15 per cent.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Qualcomm targets Huawei opportunity

KDDI leans heavily on Samsung in expanded 5G range

Sony launches compact 5G Xperia
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association