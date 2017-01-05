English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Richard Handford
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

Sony CEO says VR ambitions go beyond gaming

05 JAN 2017
sony-ceo-rs

LIVE FROM CES 2017, LAS VEGAS: Sony’s president and CEO Kazuo Hirai revealed the company’s virtual reality (VR) efforts are “not limited to gaming”, as he hailed the Japanese giant’s recent success in “staying relevant”.

Sony launched its gaming oriented Playstation VR headset in October and Hirai said at its press conference in Vegas the company was boosted by holiday sales of the device.

Notably, he did not use the opportunity to reveal any concrete sales figures, but did add the company was also looking for opportunities in VR through its Sony entertainment and music divisions.

“Playstation VR gave us a great start, and we can provide dramatic improvements to gaming, but this doesn’t mean we are limited to just this. We are looking to set trends ,” he said.

Hirai also addressed recent questions around Sony as a whole, stating there was even more evidence the company was now on the path to “sustainable growth”.

The company used the event to launch its latest TV lineup, as well as new products in audio and image sensing. However, there was no mention of new mobile devices.

The unit’s recent struggles have been well documented.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Asus pushes into AR with new Zenfone

Nokia partners with Sony Pictures in VR push

Orange intros “mid-range” VR headset and app

Devices

Tags

Featured Content

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

ff912

Feature: CES 2017 Day 1

boom3

Feature: 2016 in review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association