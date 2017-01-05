Sony CEO says VR ambitions go beyond gaming

LIVE FROM CES 2017, LAS VEGAS: Sony’s president and CEO Kazuo Hirai revealed the company’s virtual reality (VR) efforts are “not limited to gaming”, as he hailed the Japanese giant’s recent success in “staying relevant”.

Sony launched its gaming oriented Playstation VR headset in October and Hirai said at its press conference in Vegas the company was boosted by holiday sales of the device.

Notably, he did not use the opportunity to reveal any concrete sales figures, but did add the company was also looking for opportunities in VR through its Sony entertainment and music divisions.

“Playstation VR gave us a great start, and we can provide dramatic improvements to gaming, but this doesn’t mean we are limited to just this. We are looking to set trends ,” he said.

Hirai also addressed recent questions around Sony as a whole, stating there was even more evidence the company was now on the path to “sustainable growth”.

The company used the event to launch its latest TV lineup, as well as new products in audio and image sensing. However, there was no mention of new mobile devices.

The unit’s recent struggles have been well documented.