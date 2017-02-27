English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
CES 2017
MWC 2016
MWL TV 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

Sony aims high with new flagship

27 FEB 2017

Sony Mobile said it “re-affirmed its position as a leading communications innovator and visionary”, with an event that touched on new interface technologies as well as introducing its latest high-end smartphone.

At Mobile World Congress last year, the company put a lot of emphasis on the way it is working to transform the way users interact with technology. One of the products, the Xperia Ear, is already available, and a new projector which “turns any flat surface into a 23-inch HD touch screen” will be available later this year, with a €1499 price tag.

The company also showcased its Open-Style Concept earpiece, which uses acoustic conductors and drivers to work together to transmit sounds directly to the ear canal, “so you can listen to music and receive notifications, while simultaneously hearing sounds from the world around you”.

Sony’s latest high-end smartphone, Xperia XZ Premium, is said to offer innovation around three areas: camera, display and performance.

The device is said to be the first smartphone to use the company’s memory-stacked Exmor RS sensor, which delivers five-times faster image scanning and data transfer. It also has super slow-motion video support.

It has a 5.5-inch 4K HDR display, another smartphone first.

And, being powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 chip, it is also among the first smartphones to support gigabit LTE connectivity, which the vendor said means it delivers “fibre-optic speeds on the go”.

Sony’s improved camera capabilities are also making their way to the 5.2-inch Xperia XZs.

Also unveiled were two new “super mid-range” smartphones, Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Google tops VR shipments; Samsung leads in revenue

Samsung to use Sony batteries in Galaxy S8

Blog: Will waterproofing make a splash in mid-tier?
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 Day 1

Feature: MWC17 Preview

Interview: AT&T’s Glenn Lurie

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association