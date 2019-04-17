 Sonim makes IPO preparations - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Sonim makes IPO preparations

17 APR 2019

Sonim filed for a US IPO, with reports that it could raise up to $58 million as it looks to capitalise on demand for rugged LTE devices.

In its filing, the company said it supplies devices and accessories to three of the four biggest operators in the US (AT&T, Sprint and Verizon) and the three largest players in Canada (Bell, Rogers and Telus). It noted the creation of the FirstNet public security network in the US has “created a significant opportunity for us to be the leading mobile solution provider for public sector task workers”.

It intends to use the proceeds of the IPO for “general corporate purposes”, including expanding its sales and marketing activities, as well as to reduce its debt.

Among its highlighted strategies is an investment in sales channel partnerships to boost its position in target enterprise and public sector markets; expanding its software platform to create and expand its subscription-based products and services for customers, such as data analytics and reporting; and potential geographic expansion in Australia and Europe.

Figures
In its filings, it said 2018 revenue of $135.7 million was up from $59 million in the prior year. The number of devices sold (smartphones and feature phones) increased to 311,000 from 146,000.

Sonim noted increased awareness of its products following sales and marketing efforts, and an increased focus by operators on public safety networks such as FirstNet.

Net loss attributable to shareholders of $8.9 million compared with a prior year loss of $15.4 million, although in both cases this was after the payment of significant dividends to shareholders ahead of a share reclassification.

Before dividends, it turned a net profit of $1.3 million in 2018, compared with a loss of $8.5 million in 2017.

It has said it does not intend to pay cash dividends in the foreseeable future.

As is standard in IPO documents, the company said it “may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future”, while also noting stronger revenue growth in recent periods.

Back

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Turkeys, sleepless nights and a load of 5G

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Brands

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association