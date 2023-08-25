 SoftBank develops solid-state batteries - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

SoftBank develops solid-state batteries

25 AUG 2023
A cylinder representing a solid-state battery pictured over a board comprised of grey and black-coloured squares of various sizes, some of which sit proud of the others.

SoftBank Corp teamed with the local subsidiary of US battery maker Enpower Greentech to develop an all-solid-state battery cell with lithium metal anode the companies stated boosts capacity and improves safety.

In a statement, SoftBank cited potential applications in powering IoT devices and mobile base stations.

The companies developed a technology which reduces interface resistance between the cathode active material and solid electrolyte, resulting in a lower weight ratio of the latter in the cathode mixture and increasing the specific energy to 300Wh/kg, matching the maximum value of lithium-ion battery cells.

SoftBank cited the use of organic liquid electrolyte as an ion conductor in lithium-ion batteries as a safety hazard, noting the solid-state option removes the risk of the liquid leaking or igniting.

It stated use of a solid electrolyte is expected to improve battery lifetime and temperature characteristics, and expand the operation voltage range.

Enpower Greentech was founded in 2012 and develops ultra-high energy density solid-state batteries for the drone and electric vehicle markets. It raised $35 million in a pair of funding rounds in 2022 from investors including Sequoia China and Dayone Capital.

It also collaborates with SoftBank Group and automotive OEMs.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel.

