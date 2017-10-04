English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Snap chief says hardware a long-term play

04 OCT 2017

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said the company shifted 150,000 of its Spectacles since launch in Q4 2016, a figure TechCrunch said means they are selling at “a slower rate than many would probably guess”.

According to the report, Spiegel said the number is higher than the original iPod but, more significantly, he noted Spectacles was Snap’s first attempt to play in hardware which integrates with its core software activities.

“Our view is that hardware is going to be an important vehicle for delivering our customer experience maybe in a decade. But if we believe it’s going to be important in a decade, we don’t want to be starting a decade from now,” he said.

Snap had already said Spectacles “has not generated significant revenue for us”.

At the time of launch, Snap garnered some exclusivity for Spectacles by sharply limiting the number of locations where the device was available. While this strategy undoubtedly helped garner media attention, the company obviously was not particularly quick to push wider availability after the initial period.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association