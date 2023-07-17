 SMIC chairman walks away - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

SMIC chairman walks away

17 JUL 2023

The chairman of China-based chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) resigned after leading the company’s board since September 2021, with his vice immediately promoted to the top job.

In a stock market statement, the semiconductor company announced Gao Yonggang had quit as chairman, executive director and chairman of its nomination committee today (17 July) due to what it described as job adjustment.

Gao took the permanent role in March 2022 having been acting chairman since September 2021, when his predecessor Zhou Zixue resigned for health reasons.

Alongside his board-level responsibilities, Gao was CFO at the chipmaker prior to relinquishing this job in February 2023.

SMIC noted the outgoing chairman had “no disagreement with the board” and indicated there were no relevant information on the reasons for his departure for investors.

Gao has been replaced by his former vice chairman Liu Xunfeng, who holds a number of senior roles across various industrial organisations in China, including Shanghai Chemical Industry Park Development Company; China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation; and the Shanghai Society for Advanced Materials.

Liu is also a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a political advisory organisation to national authorities.

South China Morning Post claimed the latest change at the top of SMIC was a reflection of how authorities in Beijing are exerting greater control over the company, which is under pressure from US sanctions.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Shenzhen factories face further Covid restrictions

SMIC defies trade restrictions

SMIC partners with Shanghai on $9B chip plant
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association