 Smartphone trade-ins tipped for 5G boost - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Smartphone trade-ins tipped for 5G boost

04 MAR 2020

Upgrading to 5G-enabled devices could spur a hike in phone trade-in numbers in 2020, data security company Blancco predicted, tipping an almost four-times rise year-on-year.

A study of 5,000 people in the UK, the US, Germany, India and the Philippines found 68 per cent were willing to sell back their smartphones to retailers once they upgrade to a 5G device. All told, this could result in a total of 810 million devices being traded in this year, Blancco concluded.

Globally, the research found 51 per cent of consumers were waiting for the availability of 5G smartphones before upgrading. At a country level, 70 per cent of people in India and the Philippines are holding off, the company stated.

In the US, 45 per cent of respondents were using their current handset for a longer period than usual as a result of waiting for 5G models, with 42 per cent aiming to make the change in the next three-to-six months.

Globally, people surveyed in the study expected to get back 35 per cent of their used smartphone’s price in any deal.

Blancco stated the global secondary device market was still relatively immature, and it was “likely that the collection of 810 million devices will be difficult”. However, the company claimed even if the number was half that amount, it would still nearly double the number of used devices shipped for resale compared with 2019, when IDC data showed 206.7 million units were traded-in.

Russ Ernst, EVP at Blancco, expected widespread availability of 5G worldwide in 2020 to “significantly increase the number of used devices coming back to operators and OEMs through buy-back and trade-in programs”.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

LG plays to next-gen features in latest flagship

Xiaomi unveils Mi 10 range in China

Coronavirus imperils 5G smartphone growth
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrap-up show

Panel: 2020 GLOMO Awards highlights

Feature video: Huawei Mate Xs launch highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association