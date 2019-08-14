Smartphone shipments still on the up in India - Mobile World Live

India’s smartphone market continued on its growth path in the second quarter, with IDC data showing Xiaomi and Samsung maintained their first and second rankings respectively.

Shipments increased 9.9 per cent year-on-year to 36.9 million units. Xiaomi was the only vendor in the top five to lose market share (see chart below, click to enlarge) as shipment growth slowed to 4.8 per cent from a 107.6 per cent annual rise recorded in Q2 2018.



Upasana Joshi, associate research manager at IDC India, said online channels registered 12.4 per cent growth year-on-year (compared with 8.5 per cent for offline) and accounted for 36.8 per cent of all shipments.

Overall ASP held at $159, with 78 per cent of shipments priced below $200. The research company noted, however, the $200 to $300 segment was the fastest-growing, with a 105 per cent jump. Models priced at $400 to $600 were the second-fastest-growing, up 16.3 per cent.

Navkendar Singh, research director at IDC India, expects the market will continue its growth trajectory in the second half, but the consolidation of top brands will continue. This “will make it much more challenging for smaller players to find niches of growth,” he said.