 Smartphone shipments grow as market rebounds - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Smartphone shipments grow as market rebounds

16 JUL 2021

Global smartphone shipments increased 12 per cent in Q2 2021, preliminary data from Canalys showed, with Chinese vendor Xiaomi the standout performer following a near 85 per cent rise in unit sell-in compared with the same period of 2020.

The preliminary estimates are subject to change upon final release and don’t provide specific shipment numbers, Canalys noted. In Q2 2020, shipments totalled 285 million units.

Xiaomi took a 17 per cent share in the recent quarter with shipments 83 per cent higher than the 29 million of Q2 2020.

Fellow Chinese smartphone vendors followed suit, with Oppo shipments up 28 per cent to record a 10 per cent share and Vivo matching its share with numbers 27 per cent higher.

Samsung held top spot with a 19 per cent share on shipments 15 per cent higher than the 54 million in Q2 2020.

Apple dropped to third, with a 14 per cent portion and 1 per cent growth from 45 million units shipped.

Chinese companies on the rise
Canalys research manager Ben Stanton attributed Xiaomi’s performance to rapid overseas growth, including a more than 300 per cent rise in shipments in Latin America.

While its ASP was approximately 40 per cent lower than Samsung and 75 per cent less than Apple, Stanton said Xiaomi now had a priority to boost sales of its high-end devices.

He predicted Xiaomi will attempt to dethrone Samsung, but could face challenges from Oppo and Vivo.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Rising 5G demand to fuel smartphone market growth

Chinese brands maintain India smartphone dominance

Smartwatch shipments escape Covid hit
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association